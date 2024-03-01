With new policy, ad hoardings may return in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The BBMP in the 2024-25 budget announced that a new advertisement policy through the BBMP Advertisement Rules, 2024, will be promulgated. With this new policy, Bengaluru will see advertisement hoardings making a comeback after being prohibited by various legal provisions.
Explaining the policy, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), Shivanand H Kalakeri, said like it is in any other city, advertisement hoardings will be permitted in Bengaluru, too, but keeping in mind the court orders. “A draft has been prepared and the details are being worked out with Deputy CM and Bengaluru in- charge minister, DK Shivakumar. This will include where these will be permitted, when and their sizes,” he said.
Much against the complaints from citizens and experts on visual pollution, the BBMP officials defended the act, saying it was needed, as it is a source of revenue.
The BBMP in the budget has aimed at generating a revenue of Rs 500 crore annually from this, which will be used for Brand Bengaluru works. “Under the new policy, the rational, transparent and regulated system of commercial and self-advertisements will be permitted. This new policy will be on the same lines as the Advertisement Policy in New Delhi Municipal Corporation which has been approved by the Supreme Court. This will safeguard the aesthetics and visual spaces in the City,” BBMP stated in its budget announced Thursday.
‘Best practices of metros to be studied’
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the models and policies of Mumbai, Hyderabad and other places have been studied and the best practices will be adopted.
The policy of Bengaluru will be different and unique. No large boards that were prohibited by the courts will be allowed. The dimensions of the boards are being worked out.
Experts, working with the BBMP under Brand Bengaluru, however said this was not discussed. If this is done, then the entire city will become an eyesore.
Despite the ban, political flexes and banners are seen everywhere, and this new policy will again lead to arm-twisting and the old problems will crop up again, they contested.
In the budget, BBMP said the new policy will include online application and issuance of advertisement licences, online payment of advertisement dues, mobile app-based enforcement and online system of timely approvals of the advertisements.
“The whole Advertisement system in the BBMP will be brought on a fair transparent and vibrant system that serves the needs of all stakeholders,” Girinath said.