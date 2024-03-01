With new policy, ad hoardings may return in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The BBMP in the 2024-25 budget announced that a new advertisement policy through the BBMP Advertisement Rules, 2024, will be promulgated. With this new policy, Bengaluru will see advertisement hoardings making a comeback after being prohibited by various legal provisions.

Explaining the policy, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance), Shivanand H Kalakeri, said like it is in any other city, advertisement hoardings will be permitted in Bengaluru, too, but keeping in mind the court orders. “A draft has been prepared and the details are being worked out with Deputy CM and Bengaluru in- charge minister, DK Shivakumar. This will include where these will be permitted, when and their sizes,” he said.

Much against the complaints from citizens and experts on visual pollution, the BBMP officials defended the act, saying it was needed, as it is a source of revenue.

The BBMP in the budget has aimed at generating a revenue of Rs 500 crore annually from this, which will be used for Brand Bengaluru works. “Under the new policy, the rational, transparent and regulated system of commercial and self-advertisements will be permitted. This new policy will be on the same lines as the Advertisement Policy in New Delhi Municipal Corporation which has been approved by the Supreme Court. This will safeguard the aesthetics and visual spaces in the City,” BBMP stated in its budget announced Thursday.