Severely injured woman a techie, suffers 40% burns

BENGALURU: Of the 10 people injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast on Thursday afternoon, a 46-year-old woman has suffered 40% burns and has been admitted to Brookfield Hospital in Kundalahalli. The woman, identified as Swarnamba, is an employee at an IT firm in the city.

Dr Pradeep Kumar TJ, General Medicine Consultant, Brookefield Hospital said that Swarnamba has suffered burns to her face, hands, legs, and thighs. She needs to undergo plastic surgery and has been moved to the ICU.

Apart from her, two others were rushed to Brookefield Hospital for treatment. They are Farukh Hussain (19) and Dweepanshu (23). While Farukh is an employee at Rameshwaram Cafe, Dweepanshu is an IT employee.

Dr Pradeep Kumar said that all three have eardrum injuries. Farukh also has splinter injuries. “An X-ray was taken. But we are unable to ascertain what are the foreign objects that have penetrated his skin,” he said. In the case of Dweepanshu, he is in a state of shock and his eardrums are affected. He needs to undergo audiometry tests, the doctor added. Dr Kumar added that all the patients were in a state of shock.