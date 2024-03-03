Urban housing projects to help end slums in Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister, and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, said that food, housing, health and education are the primary focus of the Congress-led Karnataka government.
Speaking at an event organised to distribute homes to the homeless at KR Puram, he said, “It was Indira Gandhi who brought the concept of free houses for the poor in the country. The Housing Department has given an additional grant of Rs 5 lakh as many people expressed inability to pay the amount under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme.”
“While we are giving all the support, the BJP government at the Centre, has levied GST on houses for the poor. How can the poor pay a GST of Rs 1.26 lakh?,” he questioned. “Our government has decided to end slums in the cities, and hence, we have added the urban housing projects in this year’s budget as well. It was the Congress party that started the schemes to give rice, land and houses to the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is simply copying our welfare schemes,” he added.
As the BJP and JDS have ridiculed the state government on its ‘guarantee scheme’, Shivakumar said, “Let them say whatever they want. The state government will continue to provide welfare schemes including, giving free houses. Even some BJP leaders are vouching for our guarantee schemes,” said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
He also praised Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for his work, and stated that he is working hard to help the poor, and lauded Hubballi MLA Prasad Abbaiah, who is the Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Corporation, for speeding up the process and handing over slum homes to beneficiaries. Former Minister and KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and officials of the slum development board and Karnataka housing department were present at the event.