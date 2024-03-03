Urban housing projects to help end slums in Karnataka: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister, and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, said that food, housing, health and education are the primary focus of the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Speaking at an event organised to distribute homes to the homeless at KR Puram, he said, “It was Indira Gandhi who brought the concept of free houses for the poor in the country. The Housing Department has given an additional grant of Rs 5 lakh as many people expressed inability to pay the amount under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme.”