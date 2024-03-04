Blast case will be handed over to NIA, if needed: Karnataka CM

Vital clues

Meanwhile, Home Minister DrG Parameshwara said in Bengaluruthat the investigating officers have gathered important clues and the accused in the cafe blast case will be arrested soon. He said the cafe blast and Mangaluru cooker explosion cases have similarities.

The NIA might have an idea of which terrorist outfit might be involved in the cafe blast. Reacting to Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil’s remark that the cafe blast is a “silly incident”.

Siddaramaiah said it is definitely not silly and people’s safety is his government’s top priority. Criticising Leader of Opposition R Ashoka for his statement that the image of Bengaluru has changed from “Brand Bengaluru” to “Bomb Bengaluru”, the CM said four blasts, including the one near the BJP office at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, took place during the saffron party's rule in 2008.

“Is it not a failure on the part of agencies such as RAW and NIA, which are under the NDA government at the Centre? I strongly condemn such incidents. The BJP should not politicise the cafe blast case. Ashoka should think twice before making such comments,” he said.