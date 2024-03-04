Blast case will be handed over to NIA, if needed: Karnataka CM

CHIKKAMAGALURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the Bengalurucafe blast case will be handed over to NIA, if necessary. Disclosing this to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, he said that his government has taken the case very seriously and all efforts will be made to bring those behind it to book.
Vital clues
Meanwhile, Home Minister DrG Parameshwara said in Bengaluruthat the investigating officers have gathered important clues and the accused in the cafe blast case will be arrested soon. He said the cafe blast and Mangaluru cooker explosion cases have similarities.
The NIA might have an idea of which terrorist outfit might be involved in the cafe blast. Reacting to Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil’s remark that the cafe blast is a “silly incident”.
Siddaramaiah said it is definitely not silly and people’s safety is his government’s top priority. Criticising Leader of Opposition R Ashoka for his statement that the image of Bengaluru has changed from “Brand Bengaluru” to “Bomb Bengaluru”, the CM said four blasts, including the one near the BJP office at Malleswaram in Bengaluru, took place during the saffron party's rule in 2008.
“Is it not a failure on the part of agencies such as RAW and NIA, which are under the NDA government at the Centre? I strongly condemn such incidents. The BJP should not politicise the cafe blast case. Ashoka should think twice before making such comments,” he said.
IED similar to Mengaluru cooker bomb: Param
Dr Parameshwara, who held a meeting with senior police officers in Bengaluru, said, “The images of the accused have been obtained from the CCTV footage and the investigation is proceeding in the right direction. Sleuths of NIA and NSG officials are also investigating the case. We will extend our cooperation. I appeal to the people of Bengaluru not to worry. I have instructed the DCPs of all divisions to take all precautionary measures in the city.”
Dr Parameshwara said the detonating system, the timer, and the batteries in the IED were similar to those in the Mangaluru cooker bomb.
“The nuts and nails in the IED hit the roof of the cafe. It would have been devastating had the bomb exploded sidewise. We have checked over 40 CCTV cameras, including those on 26 BMTC buses which operated in the area when the blast took place,” he said.
On the alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering at Vidhana Soudha, the home minister said that he is yet to get the FSL report. Action will be initiated based on the report.
“Sometimes ministers make off-the-cuff remarks. Whether it is the case of Sharana Prakash Patil or some others, we do not take their statements as official. I make statements based on certain information which is official,” he said.
When asked about the government allegedly receiving the FSL report three days ago and sending it back seeking some clarifications, he said, “There is no question of any clarification. We will act once we receive the report. We are not going to ask for a second or third report. There is nothing to hide. Let the BJP make allegations, we will react.”