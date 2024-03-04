PM Modi to kickstart Rs 56,000 crore development projects in Telangana; CM Reddy to host

BENGALURU: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accompany him to official programmes during his visit to the state from Monday. The PM is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental works, estimated at Rs 56,000 crore, in Adilabad on Monday.
This was announced by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya at a press conference at the Penganga Bhavan in Adilabad on Sunday. Sharing the details, she said the prime minister will inaugurate the newly electrified railway line from Ambari to Adilabad and Pipalkhuti as well as lay the foundation stone for NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project.
Also, he will lay the foundation stone for two national highways -- NH 353B and NH 163 -- connecting Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The total cost of these projects is estimated to be Rs 56,000 crore. Asserting that coordination between the state government and Centre is essential for the development of Telangana, Anasuya said though the Congress and the BJP differ on ideology, they maintain a professional relationship for the betterment of the state.
The minister pointed out that the state government will submit a report to the PM on the requirements for the erstwhile Adilabad district and request support from the Centre. She added that Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan are also expected to take part in the programmes. Apart from official programmes, the prime minister is expected to address a public meeting in Adilabad.