PM Modi to kickstart Rs 56,000 crore development projects in Telangana; CM Reddy to host

BENGALURU: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accompany him to official programmes during his visit to the state from Monday. The PM is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental works, estimated at Rs 56,000 crore, in Adilabad on Monday.

This was announced by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya at a press conference at the Penganga Bhavan in Adilabad on Sunday. Sharing the details, she said the prime minister will inaugurate the newly electrified railway line from Ambari to Adilabad and Pipalkhuti as well as lay the foundation stone for NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project.