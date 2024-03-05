24x7 helpline for gender, sexual minorities in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka will now have a 24x7 confidential Rainbow Helpline number that aims at providing information to, and extending support to the gender and sexual minorities in the society, their families, friends and supporters. The helpline can also be accessed by those who are questioning their sexual preference or gender identity, and are seeking guidance.

The campaign, led by Sangama, a Bengaluru-based NGO, has been working with these marginalised communities for over two decades. At the event on Monday, over 100 members of minority groups from over 14 districts of Karnataka, gathered to ensure that the new initiative reaches even the grassroots.

The community simultaneously also launched a signature campaign called ‘Ellaru Nammavare’, (which translates to ‘We are all Us’) to collect a total of 25,000 digital and physical signatures from individuals who strongly advocate the demands listed by the minority group.