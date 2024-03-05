24x7 helpline for gender, sexual minorities in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka will now have a 24x7 confidential Rainbow Helpline number that aims at providing information to, and extending support to the gender and sexual minorities in the society, their families, friends and supporters. The helpline can also be accessed by those who are questioning their sexual preference or gender identity, and are seeking guidance.
The campaign, led by Sangama, a Bengaluru-based NGO, has been working with these marginalised communities for over two decades. At the event on Monday, over 100 members of minority groups from over 14 districts of Karnataka, gathered to ensure that the new initiative reaches even the grassroots.
The community simultaneously also launched a signature campaign called ‘Ellaru Nammavare’, (which translates to ‘We are all Us’) to collect a total of 25,000 digital and physical signatures from individuals who strongly advocate the demands listed by the minority group.
The demands of the group include the formation of a gender and sexual minorities corporation and allocating Rs 200 crore annually, for their overall development. Implement the 1 per cent reservation promised to them in the state government jobs, along with training and coaching.
Promote entrepreneurship by providing Rs 2 lakh per person, and make housing accessible. Their last demand includes enacting comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation to prevent and punish human rights violations based on gender identity, sexual preference or sex characteristics.
Rajesh Srinivas, Executive Director, Sangama, said, “The idea is not just to collect signatures but have a conversation with the public to change mindsets. We want to focus on dispelling the politics of violence and spread love and acceptance. No other state in the country has a corporation for gender and sexual minorities and Congress government in Karnataka can pave the way.”
The helpline was inaugurated by actor Kishore Kumar G and radio jockey Vasanthi Hariprakash. Kishore emphasised on the need for modern civilisation to prioritize respect, and equality.
Anyone wishing to contact the helpline can call: 9639630202