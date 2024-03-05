Karnataka CM to hold meet on water crisis on March 5

BENGALURU: With the state facing severe drought and drinking water crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a video conference meeting with various stakeholders across the state on Tuesday.
A statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM has called the VC meeting to discuss the drought situation with DCs, district-in-charge ministers, secretaries and other senior officials on Tuesday. It added that the CM will monitor the drinking water situation, drought management, fodder issue, jobs, and also other matters pertaining to agriculture.
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, most districts currently fall under the “Large Deficit” category, especially over the last few weeks. The major reservoirs in the state are also hitting rock bottom. While the gross capacity of these reservoirs is 895 tmcft, it has now reduced to 305 tmcft of water. During the same time last year, the reservoirs contained 429 tmcft of water.
“If the situation continues with no rain till the monsoon, things will get worse,” revenue department officials said.
Meanwhile, ministers are gearing up with measures to tackle the water crisis, with district-in-charge ministers convening meetings at the district level.
Recently, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said the government has called for tenders to supply drinking water through private tankers. He had stated that he has directed taluk and Panchayat officials to keep private water tankers ready. In case of a crisis, one should be able to supply water within 24 hours through tankers. “We will get water from private borewells too,” he had directed. Similarly, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge had convened a meeting with various panchayat officials to oversee the water crisis.
The state government has already submitted a memorandum to the Centre, where it has declared 223 taluks as drought-hit. The CM has directed officials to utilise the funds released to DCs to address drinking water, fodder and other issues during summer.