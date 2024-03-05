Karnataka CM to hold meet on water crisis on March 5

BENGALURU: With the state facing severe drought and drinking water crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a video conference meeting with various stakeholders across the state on Tuesday.

A statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM has called the VC meeting to discuss the drought situation with DCs, district-in-charge ministers, secretaries and other senior officials on Tuesday. It added that the CM will monitor the drinking water situation, drought management, fodder issue, jobs, and also other matters pertaining to agriculture.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, most districts currently fall under the “Large Deficit” category, especially over the last few weeks. The major reservoirs in the state are also hitting rock bottom. While the gross capacity of these reservoirs is 895 tmcft, it has now reduced to 305 tmcft of water. During the same time last year, the reservoirs contained 429 tmcft of water.