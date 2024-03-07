Cafe blast: Woman shifted to ward, others stable

BENGALURU: Swarnamba, who was one of the 10 injured in The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast, was shifted to the special ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) late on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Pradeep Kumar TJ, Medical Director of Brookefield Hospital, said. The 46-year-old had sustained 40% burns and was in the ICU for five days.

An accountant at a multinational company in Whitefield, Swarnamba underwent plastic surgery for burn injuries sustained on the right side of her upper body.

Her husband Shyam Sundar told TNIE, “The doctors have confirmed that there was no head trauma via a CT scan, considering her inability to recall the incident. The doctors said the brief memory loss is likely due to shock and the intensity of the blast sound. Currently, we do not have a discharge date, but her condition is stable.”

Kamala Srinivasan, wife of another injured Srinivasan, who is Swarnamba’s colleague, said, “Swarnamba, who was out on a team lunch, sustained severe burns primarily because she was wearing a synthetic kurta, which caught fire easily.”

The two other injured, Deepanshu, 23, was discharged while Farooq Hussain, 19, is stable and under treatment, the Hospital staff said.