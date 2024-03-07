Energy dept wants underground substations developed on PPP model

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday said his department is working on the concept of setting up underground gas-insulated substations (GIS) across the state on public private partnership (PPP). As a pilot, the first one being offered for investors is at Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru, spread across 5 acres.

George said the idea is being proposed among citizens and stakeholders to elicit their opinion. Based on their inputs, a proposal will be chalked out and tabled before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state cabinet for approval.

Underground substations already exist in other countries, but this will be the first in India. Bengaluru already has an underground transformer, which was set up on a pilot basis, he said. Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “There is a need for more power generation and transmission. Under this concept, the land will belong to the department, but will be leased to a private firm, which will construct the underground substation and also a parking space and commercial establishment over it.”

He said, “The cost of setting up a unit depends on the location, power to be generated and capacity of the substation. Setting up a GIS or air-based substation costs around Rs 20-25 crore or Rs 8-9 crore, respectively. Besides, we do not have the land. Under this concept, the land gets utilised, latest technology is used and the investment is from private agencies. Under this, the power tariff will not go up,” he said.

The peak power demand at present is 17 GW, which will increase to 32GW in 8-10 years, he added. Bengaluru has 171 substations, while the plan is to set up 13 under the new proposal in the first phase. A survey is underway to identify the substations, he added.

Project for solar IP sets to be launched on March 9

George said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will on March 9 launch the Raitha Soura Shakti Mela, under which subsided solar energy-based IP sets will be set up, reducing the dependence of farmers on the grid. The IP sets will be set up under the Kusuma B and C schemes, where 30% subsidy for IP sets will be from the Centre and 50% from the state government. The farmer has to invest 20%. The motor and meter will be provided by the state government.