Govt to look into apartments’ proposal to sell treated water

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that the proposal tabled by Bangalore Apartments’ Federation to the State Government to make optimum use of treated water collected from their sewage treatment plants (STPs), including selling it, will be examined.

Khandre said that the idea will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He admitted that polluted waterbodies, depleting groundwater levels, and the quality of water in Bengaluru are a matter of concern, and hence, reusing treated water is crucial.

The minister was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of the website of Karnataka Wetlands Authority. Khandre said that as per orders, all apartments, industries, and commercial establishments should use treated water.

“But they gave feedback that the units do not need so much water and are hence letting it out into the drains. So, the Federation has proposed to sell treated water. However, a series of terms and conditions will be imposed and they will have to ensure that the water quality is maintained,” he said.

A Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official said that testing and ensuring water quality will be the responsibility of the seller (the apartment) and the buyer. The water, however, will have to be used for agriculture, construction, non-potable domestic use, fire-fighting, groundwater recharge, industrial use, landscaping, thermal power plants cooling, and lake rejuvenation.

Khandre said that directives have also been issued to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to check the status of STPs and inlets where STPs need to be constructed.