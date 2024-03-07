Khandre seeks report on blaze at BRT

HUBBALLI: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre shot off a letter to his own department, seeking information on the exact extent of damage caused by recent forest fires inside the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Wildlife Sanctuary. He also appointed a nodal officer to get the ground report.

Sources said that during the recent budget session, Khandre had responded to Council member Keshav Prasad S, saying that almost 10 acres of land were damaged inside BRT sanctuary in the forest fires in February. However, it came to the minister’s notice later that the fire damage was under-reported.