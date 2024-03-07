Will take legal route if tax policy not revised: FKCCI

BENGALURU: Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Vice-President MG Balakrishna on Wednesday said a proposal has been submitted to the state government, chief minister and deputy chief minister to take a relook at the proposed guidance value-based property tax collection system. “If it is not addressed, there will be no option but to take the legal route,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Balakrishna said that before implementing any proposal, the government usually seeks public opinion and gives 45 days time, but this time, only 15 days is being given.

“Also, the proposal has not been made fully public for citizens to understand. Under the new taxation scheme, adjustments are to be made every year with a 5 per cent increase in guidance value, along with an annual 5 per cent increment, plus increase in construction cost which will be a huge burden. Tax revision which was initially set for once in five years, will be revised under Self Assessment Scheme (SAS). Already, working and staying in Bengaluru is very expensive. This system will only add burden, and force people to leave the city,” he said.

Earlier, the government had proposed the same method for property taxation in 2008, but it was dropped for Bengaluru, because of the high cost of living in the city. Now, after many years, it is being proposed again. The method of calculation is not good either -- different rates and slabs are proposed for different units, including storehouse and parking areas.

LS Narayana, member of resident welfare groups and FKCCI, said the self-assessment scheme presently being followed is good. “There is no need for revision. The government is not following the law. The proposed guidance value-based tax collection scheme needs to be revised by the government, else we will have no option but to approach court.”