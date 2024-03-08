Jayaprakash Hegde, Suresh make it to Congress first list

BENGALURU: The Congress Election Committee (CEC) that met under the chairmanship of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge in the national capital on Thursday, has finalised party candidates for 14-15 seats of the 28 in Karnataka. The first list of candidates is likely to be announced in a day or two.

Those who made the cut include Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna from Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, SP Muddahanume Gowda from Tumakuru, and former State Backward Classes Commission chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde, sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra’s name is not on the list proposed by KPCC, as the CM has decided not to field him from Mysuru-Kodagu, a source said. Instead, Mysuru DCC president Vijaykumar, a Vokkaliga, made it to the list. Vinaykumar, a Kuruba, is likely to get the Davanagere LS ticket as Horticulture Minister S S Mallikarjun’s wife Prabha’s name has been omitted, a source said. The list includes Veena Kashappanavar from Bagalkot and Rajashekar Hitnal from Koppal, among others.

The meeting, that started around 7pm, lasted over four hours. Earlier, Shivakumar had told reporters that about 50 per cent of the state’s candidates will be finalised, and the list will be announced in two phases.

Asked whether the Congress would choose its candidates after the BJP announces its list, he said, “There is a big difference between BJP’s politics and ours. In the Congress, politics is not done on an individual basis. We do politics on the party’s basis, our guarantee schemes. If they have their calculations, we have our own,” he remarked.

Asked about turncoats rejoining the Congress and being given tickets, and ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Shivakumar quipped, “There are all possibilities in politics.”

Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Uttamkumar Reddy, Adheer Ranjan Choudhary, Salman Khursheed, AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, CEC member and Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George were also present at the high -profile meeting. Though CM Siddaramaiah did not take part in the meeting, his say on the candidates’ selection was apparently given due consideration. The meeting cleared candidates for about 60 seats in 10 states, including Karnataka and Telangana, according to sources.