Bengaluru: Brookefield cafe set to reopen today

BENGALURU: The Brookefield branch of The Rameshwaram Cafe, which remained shut after the IED blast on March 1, is all set to serve delicacies to its customers from 6 am on Saturday.

Raghavendra Rao, co-founder & CEO, said, “There is a lesson in every incident and this one showed the unwavering support our employees have for us. On the day of the incident, despite being injured, one of my employees said, “Give me a few days, I will come back.”

“While this incident has altered the course of service we offer, it has also made us stronger and serve our customers more efficiently. Our response to whoever is responsible for the incident is re-opening the cafe. The blast occurred last Friday and we are all set for its reopening on Saturday,” he said.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, founder of the cafe, said, “This incident underscored the significance of security and surveillance. However, it will not discourage us. We will pursue our goal of popularising South Indian cuisine across the globe with renewed vigour and determination.”

“We have consulted the police department and the hotels’ association. All our branches will now have metal detectors. Two detectors have already been installed at the Brookefield branch,” she told reporters on Friday evening.

“We have displayed notices around our cafes stating that unclaimed bags and suspicious objects found there will either be discarded or handed over to the police,” Divya told TNIE.

PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association, said apart from CCTVs, eateries serving over 500 people daily must install metal detectors. Stringent security measures will be made mandatory to prevent such incidents in the city.

‘Looking forward to serve our customers again’

Chandra Bhushan Mishra, a 56-year-old housekeeper, who sustained injuries in the bomb blast at the cafe, said, “I placed the used plates in the corner where the bag containing the bomb was kept. As I turned, I heard a loud sound. Within seconds, smoke engulfed the cafe. I stumbled thrice during my attempt to escape from the cafe.” “I joined The Rameshwaram Cafe six months ago.

I worked at the Hyderabad branch for the first three months and later shifted to Brookefield. With around 200 employees working three shifts in this branch, we all are eagerly looking forward to serving our customers again,” Mishra from Madhya Pradesh said.