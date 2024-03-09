Bengaluru gives three cheers to women power

BENGALURU: This year’s International Women’s Day celebrations revolved around the theme -- Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress -- and Bengaluru embraced the idea completely, honouring women by recognising their contributions to society. The first of the Akka cafes was launched in the city on Friday under the government’s livelihood mission through the Department of Skill Development. This cafe is run exclusively by women and is located at the intersection of Kempegowda Road and Kalidasa Road in Gandhinagar.

Living up to the IT capital title, more than 30 women ecopreneurs in the city also showcased innovative green ideas and projects during the event ‘Bridging Gaps to Emerging Solutions’ at Bangalore Creative Circus. Organised by the #GreenHustlers initiative in association with Bharat Climate Startup, it provided women with a platform to drive solutions for India’s sustainable development goals (SDGs). The Canadian International School Girl Up Club also hosted an event, centred around the theme #InspireInclusion which aimed to nurture a culture of diversity, challenge societal norms and empower individuals to champion inclusivity. Shreya, a Class 11 student and member of the Girl Up Club, said, “Through this event, we hope to nurture a community that challenges stereotypes and empowers individuals to contribute to a more inclusive future.”

Meanwhile, Swiggy decided to honour its women delivery workers with a special lunch. These are the women who shine every day, bringing food, groceries and a smile to the faces of Bengalureans. The lunch was attended by more than 20 women delivery partners with their families and featured a joyous cake-cutting ceremony led by two of the platform’s oldest female delivery partners, K Uma and Malathi.

Greenwood High International School celebrated the day in a unique manner, by creating awareness on cervical and breast cancer. “We invited a cancer specialist to the school to communicate the do’s and don’ts that women must be aware of to prevent the occurrence of cancer,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee of the school.

All women crew operate Rajya Rani Express

To mark International Women’s Day, the Bengaluru Railway Division had an all-women team taking care of the operations of the Rajya Rani Express. The loco pilot (LP), assistant loco pilot (ALP), train manager, ticket checking staff and security personnel on board from Bengaluru to Mysuru comprised only of women. An official release said Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, SWR, flagged off Train No. 20660 from Bengaluru to Mysuru from Platform 6 at 11.35 am.