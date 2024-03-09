India’s ‘rocket women’ leading us to the sky and beyond, says Dhankhar

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a befitting example for other organisations in promoting gender diversity as India’s ‘rocket women’ are leading us to the sky and beyond, breaking ceilings, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on International Women’s Day on Friday.

During his visit to the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, he praised the space agency for its culture of gender diversity and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

While interacting with the scientific community, he said, “A woman is always in a leadership role right from birth, making contributions in society with indomitable spirit,” referring to India’s women scientists. The VP added that ISRO has exemplified the theme of International Women’s Day 2024 -- Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.

Speaking about the strong representation of women in space, Dhankhar said it is worth noting that presently there are about 20% women in scientific and technical areas in ISRO and more than 500 women employees are in leadership roles at different levels in managerial and administrative domains, including leading a centre. The VP also added that he was grateful to be at the heart of India’s space exploration prowess in the city and referred to ISRO as an agency that is defining India’s innovation.

Dhankar concluded by saying that ISRO is a key player and a big contributor to enhancing India’s global diplomacy and soft power.