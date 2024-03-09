Karnataka HC slaps Rs 8.75L fine on petitioners

BENGALURU: Observing that the competitive examination is essential to recruit personnel in public employment, the Karnataka High Court imposed Rs 8.75 lakh cost on 35 petitioners at Rs 25,000 each, while dismissing their petition.

They had questioned an order passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal about the legality of the procedure adopted in the recruitment of veterinary health officers.

A division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Rajesh Rai K imposed the cost on Sunil G and 34 others, who have to pay the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

Confirming the order passed by the Tribunal, which ruled that the Special Rules framed by the state government to appoint veterinary officers through direct recruitment is ultra vires, the court said, “Strong competition is the essence of public employment, thereby allowing the state to select the best for public employment. Absence of competition means nothing but a disservice action”.