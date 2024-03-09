LS polls: DK Suresh, Geetha among seven from K’taka

BENGALURU: The Congress on Friday announced its first list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

DCM DK Shivakumar told reporters that the party may release its second list on March 14. “We finalised the candidates based on the opinion of party workers, local leaders and MLAs and on the survey report’s recommendations,” Shivakumar said. In the first list, the Congress seems to have chosen candidates for the constituencies where it faced no competition within the party.

The list comprises DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural), Shreyas Patel (Hassan), Geetha Shivarajkumar (Shivamogga), SP Muddahanume Gowda (Tumakuru), HR Alagura (Vijayapura), Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramatha (Haveri) and Venkataramanaswamy alias Star Chandru (Mandya).

Former MP Muddahanume Gowda, who joined the Congress a week ago, has been chosen for Tumakuru as the party could not find other winnable leaders.

No word on Amethi

Though speculation is rife over Rahul’s candidature from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s from Rae Bareli, Venugopal declined comment. “The second CEC meeting on March 11 will discuss more seats,” he said

Cong chooses Lingayat for central Karnataka

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and Home Minister G Paramehswara backed his candidature as they felt that grooming any new leader in the district would have an adverse impact on their political careers, a Congress leader said.

In Mandya, the party selected Star Chandru, a moneybag and younger brother of Gauribidanur independent MLA Puttaswamygowda, ignoring Dr HN Ravindra, who resigned as KPCC general secretary after learning that he would not get the party’s nomination. Former MP late G Puttaswamy Gowda’s grandson Shreyas Patel will contest from Hassan. Shreyas lost to HD Revanna in the Assembly polls by a thin margin. He will now take on Revanna’s son and sitting MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda.

Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar’s daughter-in-law Geetha Shivarajkumar will take on former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son and sitting MP BY Raghavendra in Shivamogga. In 2014, she unsuccessfully contested against BJP’s BS Yediyurappa on JDS ticket.

Gaddadevaramatha hails from Lingayat community’s ‘jangama’ sub-sect with a population of over 1.5 lakh. “We have an edge over BJP in Haveri. The saffron party has only one MLA in the LS constituency. Having KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed as MLC is an added advantage,” Haveri DCC president MM Hiremath said. The party chose a Lingayat for the central Karnataka constituency as BJP has plans to field former CM Basavaraj Bommai from there.