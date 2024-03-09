Missing cushion on B’luru-Bhopal flight

BENGALURU: A missing cushion on the seat of an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal on Wednesday became a subject of much fun and lighthearted ridicule on social media.

Flyer Yavanika Raj Shah’s sarcastic post accompanied with a pic said, “Beautiful @IndiGo6E - I do hope I land safely! :) This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465.” The post has gone viral with 1.5 million views and 13,000 likes.

Bengaluru-based banker Abay Zachariah responded: “The seat cushions had come loose in the last two indigo flights l flew. This problem seems rampant with Indigo.”

“Pay for cushion” was a recurring response among many netizens. Mumbai-based Larissa Fernand used a smiling emoji accompanying this comment: “May be the previous passengers carried them off.”

A humorous response from the handle Thiru_vee said: “Now the election season is going on..So seats are very costly.”

Confirming the incident, Indigo in a statement, said, “We are aware of an image taken in flight 6E 6465, operating between Bengaluru and Bhopal. The cushion cover was soiled during the previous flight. The cushion was removed and replaced with a new one before the flight departed for the next sector. The passenger was informed accordingly.”

A similar incident was reported along the Bengaluru route by Mensa Foods founder Anantha Narayan with a photo of seats on December 2 last year with the comment: “2 hours late and no seats. @IndiGo flight 5047! Service really seems to be deteriorating.”