Tax used to help poor: Anurag Thakur

BENGALURU: The Union Government has used people’s tax money for the welfare of the poor, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Friday. Addressing over 50 Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, including unicorn founders, institution builders, and others in Bengaluru, Thakur said, “You people are paying taxes honestly. We are utilising every single paise for the welfare of the poor and for the nation’s development. This will continue even in future. We will utilise tax money for better use.”

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister for the last 10 years, Thakur said that Modi has given corruption-free and pro-development governance. In future too, there will be corruption-free governance. He said people are getting money without middlemen, as it is being sent through Direct Beneficiary Transfer. He stressed on many international reports that India is one of the fastest growing countries around the globe. “We have excelled from sports to space,” he said.

Prior to 2014, Thakur said there were many scams, unscientific policies and a debt-burdened nation, which has reduced now. He said they have provided LPG cylinders to 10 crore people, over 12 crore toilets have been constructed, and 14 crore tap connections have been provided. “Over 60 crore people were give Rs 5 lakh medical insurance. Over 80 crore people are getting free grains and over 200 crore doses of free Covid vaccines were given. People’s tax money is not going waste,” he said.

Thakur further added that India needs its people’s contribution for ‘Viksit Bharat’. “Their contribution is more important,” he added.