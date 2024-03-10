Conspiracy to deprive me of ticket to Lok Sabha: Minister Shobha

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said that a conspiracy was being hatched to deprive her of the BJP ticket to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The minister, however, said that she would continue to work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi irrespective of whether she gets the party ticket or not.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Saturday, Karandlaje said her party leadership was gathering information to ascertain why some people were opposing her candidature from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. She said the party would field a candidate based on his or her performance. “I have worked relentlessly in my constituency and would ask for the votes based on it,’’ she said.

The Congress was asking for the votes based on the five of its guarantees in Karnataka while the BJP would face the election on the development plank, she added.

On cut in prices of fuel and LPG cylinders ahead of polls, Karandlaje said reducing prices was not related to the election and that the country was not yet self-reliant when it came to petrol and gas. “PM Modi is working on making the country self-reliant in this matter,” she added.

Accusing the Karnataka Congress government of promoting anti-national elements, Karandlaje said that the government was involved in appeasing Minorities. “Those identified with PFI and now with SDPI are always present in the offices and houses of the CM and Home Minister in Bengaluru. You can ask any journalist about it. The State Government is protecting such people. On the other hand, the police are under pressure to take action against them,” she said.

When Naseer Hussain was elected as Rajya Sabha member recently, at least 1,000 of his supporters were allowed inside the Vidhana Soudha without checking their past, she said. “The one who raised pro-Pakistan slogans there was present with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leaders do not have the common sense to decide who should be present with their national leaders during such events,” she said.