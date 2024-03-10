No Congress Kalaburagi LS candidate yet in Karnataka, here’s why...

BENGALURU: Though the Congress Election Committee (CEC) cleared candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the party was forced to withhold the decision on several seats, especially Kalaburagi, from where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge hails.

As Kharge has decided not to contest the LS polls as he has to campaign extensively across the country, his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani has been selected as the party candidate for Kalaburagi, sources said.

But if his candidature had been announced, the other prominent Scheduled Caste leaders in the party would have heightened the pitch for including their close relatives in the list, the sources added.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa wants a ticket for his daughter and KGF MLA Roopakala M from Kolar, Excise Minister RB Timmapur for his son Vinay from Chitradurga and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa for his son Sunil Bose from Chamrajanagar.

That was why the high command decided to withhold the decision on the Kalaburagi seat. But Radhakrishna has already started meeting party leaders and workers in Kalaburagi as part of preparation for the Lok Sabha polls as the Election Commission of India will issue the notification anytime soon, the sources said. For the Chitradurga seat, though former MP BN Chandrappa was picked, the decision was withheld. On Saturday, Timmapur’s supporters met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and alleged that Chandrappa is not from the SC (Left) community and they have documents to prove it. They urged him not to give the ticket to Chandrappa.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has given the go-ahead for Muniyappa’s daughter Roopakala to contest from Kolar, sources said. But scores of Congress workers from Kolar who got wind of the decision thronged Siddaramaiah’s house and opposed her candidature, claiming that none of the surveys including the party’s is in favour of either Muniyappa or Roopakala contesting from Kolar. “If their family members are given the ticket, the party will get drubbed,” a leader said.

In Chamarajanagar, with Mahadevappa not willing to contest, the party is searching for a candidate and may spring a surprise, the sources said.The party has announced Raju Alagur as its candidate for Vijayapura (reserved) LS seat. Over the next few days till the next list is announced on March 14, Siddaramaiah and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will face pressure from all quarters for their candidates to be included as candidates.