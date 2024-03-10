We should get equal opportunity because we deserve it: N S Rama

N S Rama is among the first few women engineers of Karnataka in the early 1970s. Although studying engineering was not considered a woman’s domain then, she broke many stereotypes and continued to do so when she started working. After completing five years of Electrical Engineering (BE was five years then) with a gold medal, she joined Indian Telephone Industries (ITI). She has strong research and development experience in telecommunication and worked on projects ranging from telephones to satellite communications. Rama played a major role in bringing in state-of-the-art digital microwave technology into India during the 1980s. Travelling to various parts of India and also to different countries, Rama, while in her 40s, quit her job and joined Infosys when the IT boom was just about starting. From hardware in the telecom sector to software, Rama managed to excel. Post retirement in 2009, Rama took on a new role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) and then played a vital role as CEO in building better infrastructure for Electronic city and the formation of Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA), which is the only industrial township in India. Rama speaks about her journey.

Excerpts:

Please tell us about your journey. You have opened the gates and shown the way for many women engineers and professionals now.

I passed out of PUC in 1965 with 100% in maths, and on the suggestion of my teacher I took up engineering. During the interview, the panel questioned why I wanted to take it up. They also asked me if I would be able to handle men on the production floor as there were too many men in this profession. I simply said, ‘Why not, what’s the problem?’ He also asked me if I played cricket. Till date, I do not know the relevance of that question.

How was it in the engineering college back then?

The professors and lecturers in Mysuru were very supportive. At that time there was no ladies’ toilet also and later they made it for us. They also allotted a ladies’ room for us. There were only one or two girls in engineering back then. The boys and girls were not talking to each other. But we girls were taking the course very seriously. I used to take surveys, projects in the foundry very seriously and enjoyed it. I always wanted to do my best and ensure I learn from every interaction.

What do you want to tell those who say women should be given privileges because of their gender?

When we talk of equality, we should be treated based on merit. We have to deserve the position and it’s not just because I am a woman that I should get any special privileges. I should get it because I deserve it. This approach will give you more confidence and it will empower you. Even those days, few who graduated but did not take up any job. I feel that in those days the number of engineering colleges were very few and there were hardly any seats. You (women) have deprived a boy who could have become an engineer, so we should be sensitive about it. Once you have taken up a profession, you should be serious about it. There will be exigencies. But now things have changed. Girls are there in all fields, not just in engineering. I am happy that women are contributing to the economy in large numbers.