We should get equal opportunity because we deserve it: N S Rama

N S Rama is among the first few women engineers of Karnataka in the early 1970s. Although studying engineering was not considered a woman’s domain then, she broke many stereotypes and continued to do so when she started working. After completing five years of Electrical Engineering (BE was five years then) with a gold medal, she joined Indian Telephone Industries (ITI). She has strong research and development experience in telecommunication and worked on projects ranging from telephones to satellite communications. Rama played a major role in bringing in state-of-the-art digital microwave technology into India during the 1980s. Travelling to various parts of India and also to different countries, Rama, while in her 40s, quit her job and joined Infosys when the IT boom was just about starting. From hardware in the telecom sector to software, Rama managed to excel. Post retirement in 2009, Rama took on a new role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) and then played a vital role as CEO in building better infrastructure for Electronic city and the formation of Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA), which is the only industrial township in India. Rama speaks about her journey.
Excerpts:
Please tell us about your journey. You have opened the gates and shown the way for many women engineers and professionals now.
I passed out of PUC in 1965 with 100% in maths, and on the suggestion of my teacher I took up engineering. During the interview, the panel questioned why I wanted to take it up. They also asked me if I would be able to handle men on the production floor as there were too many men in this profession. I simply said, ‘Why not, what’s the problem?’ He also asked me if I played cricket. Till date, I do not know the relevance of that question.
How was it in the engineering college back then?
The professors and lecturers in Mysuru were very supportive. At that time there was no ladies’ toilet also and later they made it for us. They also allotted a ladies’ room for us. There were only one or two girls in engineering back then. The boys and girls were not talking to each other. But we girls were taking the course very seriously. I used to take surveys, projects in the foundry very seriously and enjoyed it. I always wanted to do my best and ensure I learn from every interaction.
What do you want to tell those who say women should be given privileges because of their gender?
When we talk of equality, we should be treated based on merit. We have to deserve the position and it’s not just because I am a woman that I should get any special privileges. I should get it because I deserve it. This approach will give you more confidence and it will empower you. Even those days, few who graduated but did not take up any job. I feel that in those days the number of engineering colleges were very few and there were hardly any seats. You (women) have deprived a boy who could have become an engineer, so we should be sensitive about it. Once you have taken up a profession, you should be serious about it. There will be exigencies. But now things have changed. Girls are there in all fields, not just in engineering. I am happy that women are contributing to the economy in large numbers.
Do you believe in things being offered to a woman just because of her gender? When will we reach a parity where gender does not matter?
I did not receive any special treatment in my 50 + years of career and I am not for it. Today women are empowered and it will take some time to reach there, but it will happen. In the army, Air Force women are ready to take challenges. Allowing reservations based on gender loses their value. If you’re offered some position just because you’re a woman, the stigma will remain. However, providing a safe and supportive ecosystem for women will go a long way in reaching the stage – gender does not matter. He or she is a professional.
What do you have to say about women reservation?
Throughout my career spanning over 50 years, I have not received any preferential treatment, nor do I believe we need it, especially for educated women. Women may have started later, so it will naturally take time to catch up with men. Even women in rural areas exhibit remarkable micro-financing and management skills. Regardless of their occupation, women are empowered, whether in tech or working as house helpers. Women are everywhere today, and if they are not in a particular field, it’s solely due to their personal choice. Managing home is also a very responsible and full-time profession.
Can you tell us about your ITI days?
Then ITI, BEL and HAL were very big names, and getting a job in these organisations was prestigious. ITI was a real star performer in those days. I owe all the technology I have learnt to ITI. I worked on a Technology transfer project with Nippon Electric Company (NEC), Japan. I went to Japan as the leader of a team of 45 engineers from ITI, and BEL. The first time I went there, the Japanese were sceptical as there were hardly any women in NEC back then. I was also sent to Darjeeling for a defence project. Women engineers working in the public sector in the 1970s was big back then. In 1971, I was sent to ITI Kharagpur for a digital microwave course. Later, I was sent to the US, Japan and many other countries for project related work. Not that it was a smooth run, I had my share of hurdles and disappointments, but moving ahead is the Mantra.
You were the first woman in many places, be it at your engineering colleges or your workplaces. You cleared the way for other women to follow in your path. What do you have to say about that?
If we think about our growth and our promotions, we will not get any support from others. However, when you start thinking about a bigger cause and work towards that, everyone will support you. Also, they will become part of you in your journey. That was how I achieved many things.
Can you share your experience at Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) and Infosys?
The ITI experience was incredible and I learnt technology, people management in ITI. I felt there was a lack of management initiative to change things and catch up with technology and something was not working for me. and I quit the job at ITI. Later, I moved to Infosys as a telecom domain expert. Being with Infosys was great where I moved from my telecom hardware domain at ITI to telecom and other product related software at Infosys. Systems and processes, quality and timely delivery at Infosys made me a better leader.
You have seen the Information Technology (IT) boom since the beginning. Can you tell us about the role of women in the IT boom?
The IT boom happened after 1999 with the Y2K project, which saw many IT companies grow leaps and bounds. Women joined the Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Enabled Services (ITES) industry. Nearly 50+ percent of the women are in the ITES industries. IT services also saw steady growth to over 30% women. However, at senior management and board levels, we need to have more women. Of late, I have seen many women entrepreneurs, which is a positive sign.
Can you share how your association with ELCIA started?
ELCIA was formed to find ways to improve infrastructure in Electronics City and to have better roads for commuting. ELCIA is a unique organization which has continuously reinvented itself and remained relevant. ELCIA has carved a niche for itself among associations for its unique journey for the last 30 years. ELCIA has facilitated all round development of Electronics City by managing the estate for 20 years, creating entities like ELCIA Trust, ELCITA, ELCIA Cluster and now ELCIA Skill Development Centre (ESDC). Each one has been created with different purposes, but the goal is business growth of companies and quality of life of citizens. One of our staff lost her child as she had a miscarriage due to the bad condition of Hosur Road which was 2-laned then. We took 40,000 signatures from the employees and met the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and urged him to speed up the completion of the NICE Road that would make people’s commute easy. My association with ELCIA started as an advisor. My mandate was to get Electronics City declared as Industrial Township Area from the Government of Karnataka. GoK had amended Municipality Act 1964 to include Industrial Township in 2003. Peenya Industries Association had already applied for it and so did ELCIA. From 2010 to 2012, for two and a half years I walked the corridors of Vidhan and Vikas Soudha to get township approval. With the support of ELCIA President, committee members, eCity Industrial Township was approved in 2013. This is the first and only Industrial Township area self-Governed based on municipality Act in the whole of India.
How many companies are there and how many employees?
There are about 160 companies and over 2 lakh employees in them.
Can you tell us more about he success of ELCITA?
ELCITA has completed 10 years and has been a very successful model. This model is worth replicating in all Industrial areas in Karnataka and across the country. The credit for ELCITA must also go to the public. The data of everything is monitored daily and is used for Governance using smart City command centre. Decision making will be better based on the right data.
The changed guidance value has raised a lot of issues. What is ELCIA’s take on it?
ELCIA members pay tax to ELCITA, not to BBMP. When I attended the FKCCI meeting, the consensus was that all the organisations were not happy with this revision. This method of computing tax increases the tax for property owners each year particularly in areas of high guidance value.
There was a proposal by BBMP that tax collected by the association should be given to the government.
Thirty percent of the property tax collected are transferred to the panchayats and cess as applicable must be paid to Govt.
What about women’s safety?
Government and Companies do make efforts to create a safe environment for women. It is essential that women are aware of the safety measures and use them. As a society, all of us have to work for the safety of women with active participation of women themselves. Being prepared and alert have helped in many cases.
What awareness should be done when it comes to women safety?
In schools, students are being educated on this. They are taught about good touch and bad touch. We should teach our sons to respect women. As I said earlier, it is the collective responsibility of society to take care of the safety of women. At work, it should be the commitment of the employer to have zero-tolerance when it comes to the safety of women employees.
From the 1970s to 2024, what changes have you observed in terms of women’s safety?
Although the number of women was relatively lower during those years, sexual harassment was not uncommon even then. Women experienced harassment not only in the workplace, but also at home — by relatives, neighbours and acquaintances. Harassment still persists, but women are now more aware of their rights and are willing to file complaints. Many men lack the necessary skills to interact with women respectfully and some times cultural differences also come in the way. It is crucial to educate children, especially boys, from a young age.
What do you think about the skill set, productivity, loyalty and commitment in the new age engineers?
Some are of the opinion that women are more productive, which again is subjective and depends on type of work. In my profession, Skill sets are continuously changing and require continuous learning. In terms of loyalty, Not sure it works with the continuously changing ecosystem and urge to do new things. All I can say is that our engineers are smart and capable of making us proud.