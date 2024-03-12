Karnataka: Will kin of netas find place in Congress list?

BENGALURU: The Congress screening committee held a marathon meeting on Monday to select the candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka and discussed fielding even the family members of sitting ministers and legislators.

The party has announced its candidates for seven of the 28 constituencies in the state. Interestingly, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi was summoned to the meeting to discuss the Belagavi and ChikkodiLok Sabha seats. Satish suggested the name of Lakshman Rao Chingale for Chikkodi. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar,and AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala advised Satish to field his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi.

The names of BDA chairman and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris and his son Mohammed Nalapad Haris for Bengaluru Central were also discussed. For the Belagavi seat, the name of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkarcame up for discussion.

The names of former CM and former union minister M Veerappa Moily and youth leader Raksha Ramaiah for Chikkaballapura seat were alsodiscussed. It has been decided to send the names to the Congress ElectionCommittee which is likely to announce the party’s finallist on March 14.