‘Honour killing’ bid: Youth battles for life in Mysuru

MANDYA: In an attempted ‘honour killing’ incident, parents and relatives of a girl physically assaulted and stabbed a youth for allegedly marrying her against their wishes at Melapura village in Srirangapatna taluk on Monday. Shashank, a resident of Kurubarahalli village in Mysuru taluk, was seriously injured in the incident and is battling for life at a hospital in Mysuru.

Police said that Shashank, who belongs to Madiwala caste, was in love with Anushka, a resident of JP Nagar in Mysuru. She belongs to the Kuruba caste. When Anushka’s parents came to know about their love, they made arrangements to marry her to another youth from their caste. But Shashank and Anushka eloped and got married in a temple.

However, on Monday morning, the parents and relatives of Anushka, who came to know about the couple staying at Melapura village, rushed to the house and assaulted Shashank with a knife. They brutally stabbed the youth in the stomach and other parts. The doctors said that the youth is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint given by Anushka against 13 people, including her father Anand, the police have arrested eight, including her father. Srirangapatna police are investigating the case.