Karnataka: Record of Rights, Tenancy, Crops to be Aadhaar-linked

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department announced two key initiatives to take the administration closer to people and make it more efficient and transparent. Updating land revenue records to reflect changes in property details will now be done automatically, while the department is also linking RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) with Aadhaar to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Tuesday told media persons that they have started linking RTCs with Aadhaar on a pilot basis. It will prevent fraudulent transactions, help provide government benefits directly through DBT and bring transparency to the system, he said.

Officials have initiated a process to link 19 lakh farmers’ RTCs with Aadhaar. Of that, six lakh farmers were deceased, but their names continued to be in the land records, he said.

Village accountants have been directed to continue linking Aadhaar with RTC records even after the Lok Sabha polls are announced, he said. The officials would visit houses to do the job and even people also can visit the Revenue Department offices for the same.

Auto-mutation

The minister said entries in the mutation will be done automatically based on the information procured from banks, courts and other sources. Farmers do not have to visit revenue offices for this. This would help to farmers and officials save time as well as avoid middlemen, he said.

Of the 14,21,116 mutations in the last six months, 72% were auto-mutations and the remaining were done in the old system.

The minister said one sub-registrar office in a revenue district will be open on Sundays.