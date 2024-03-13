Poll ‘guarantee’: Siddu declares 3.75% DA hike for employees

BENGALURU: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the state government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from 38.75% to 42.5% on their basic pay.

“This will have an additional financial implication of Rs 1792.71 crore per year,” says a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The DA hike will be effective from January 1. The government hiked the DA in October last from 35% to 38.75%. It will be applicable to all pensioners, family pensioners and those getting pension and family pension from state accumulated funds. It will also be applicable to those drawing UGC/AICTE/ICAR pay scale pensions.

The statement said the DA hike is also applicable for state and zilla panchayat full-time employees, employees and pensioners of aided institutions and universities.

Over Rs 80,000 crore will go towards government employees’ salaries and pensions. The state government employees’ association has been seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations. If the recommendations are implemented, the government has to spend an additional Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore annually.

Recently, the Centre approved a proposal to increase DA for its employees and pensioners by 4%.