Nod for Bhuvaneshwari statue at Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to install a statue of ‘Goddess Bhuvaneshwari’ on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is considered the deity representing the Kannada identity and is called Kannada Thaayi (mother Kannada).

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the statue will be built at Rs 23 crore along the road inside the Soudha complex facing the office of the Karnataka Public Services Commission. Gowda said that the statue is being erected to celebrate 50 years of the state’s renaming as Karnataka.

He said they are yet to decide on whether the statue will be made of panchaloha or stone. A theme-based garden will be developed near the statue, he added.