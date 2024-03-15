Yaduveer Wadiyar’s presence will help us in Mysuru: BSY

BENGALURU: A day after his name was announced as BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Wadiyar met former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru.

Yaduveer’s presence will help the BJP get people’s support in Mysuru and neighbouring constituencies, Yediyurappa told reporters here on Thursday. As party candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu, Yaduveer can influence the neighbouring six or seven constituencies, and has also agreed to travel across constituencies around Mysuru. “We are targeting 26 seats and him joining the party is a big boost,” Yediyurappa said.

Asked about Pratap Simha’s displeasure, he said all leaders are convinced and will support the party candidate.

Yaduveer said he joined the BJP as his beliefs align with the vision of the party. “Whatever institution you work for, you must align with the cause and that is why I chose BJP,” he said.

“I am honoured to get this chance of serving the people of my city as well as Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. Politics is the right way to influence policy, bring development and with the Central leadership’s vision, we believe in achieving this.”

On Mysuru being the bastion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yaduveer said he is confident of winning. “Chief ministers have a hold over their places and influence in their city. We have a fair fight and based on our abilities, we will win,” he said.

When the media asked him about Congress leaders projecting the poll fight as common man versus king, Yaduveer said it is just a narrative, and all are equal before the law.

He said that Pratap Simha has done good work in the past 10 years and he will take it forward, and also that he is in touch with Simha, and is giving his cooperation and support. .

Yaduveer said he had been contemplating politics for the past year, and was also associated with public life. “As an individual, I can do some work and if we have power like this, we can do more good work,” he said.