Yediyurappa denies allegations, says ready to face probe

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has dismissed the allegations against him as baseless and expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yediyurappa mentioned that the mother and daughter had visited him multiple times in the past. "One and a half months ago, when they came, I saw them crying. They explained that they were facing some issues and needed justice. I immediately called the Bangalore City police commissioner and instructed them to investigate. I even provided them with financial assistance as they were in need," he stated. "However, after this, they started making allegations against me, and I sensed that there might be some issue with them."

Yediyurappa expressed his disappointment, stating, "What I feel bad is that we tried to help people, and in return, they made such allegations. I did not expect this."

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yediyurappa expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects, stating, "The Lok Sabha polls are in favour of the BJP, and we are confident of winning 26 seats."