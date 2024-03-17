7th pay panel recommends 27.5% hike in basic salary: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The 7th Pay Commission has recommended a 27.5% hike in the basic salary of state government employees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday. The government will peruse the report and take appropriate decisions, the CM said after receiving the report from commission chairman and former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao. The commission’s tenure ended on March 15.

The government earlier allowed 17% increase on the basic pay as an interim measure, the CM said. The CM said the commission has recommended that the minimum basic salary should be increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 27,000. The Finance Department will look into the recommendations in detail and give suggestions to the government, the CM said.

According to a statement issued by the state government employees’ association, the commission recommendations also included a five-day work week, a maximum basic salary from Rs 1,04,600 to Rs 2,41,200, 180 days leave with 50% pay for employees to take care of sick family members and 10 % increase in basic pension for pensioners of 70 to 80 years of age.

Meanwhile in Kalaburagi, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said now the Election Code of Conduct will come into effect and the implementation will be postponed further.