Time to make water ‘smart’ to address woes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: From our watches, spectacles, phones, TVs, to our homes getting smarter, it’s time our water got smarter, too. Studies show digitizing water data is the only way forward — using Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence — to provide lasting solutions by being instrumental in smart water management. These methods can generate low-cost, real-time data shared across departments to help better policy-making and integrate efforts for better water management.

Water management can be achieved at the block level by installing smart meters to measure demand and supply. Right sensors in pipelines will help consumers and authorities identify locations where water leaks occur. Machine learning can help predict water needs and better understand consumption patterns, preempt dangers during summer, and suggest innovative solutions. There is no doubt there is data available on water, but the challenge is to turn raw data into insight.

Two researchers from the Institute of Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), anticipating the ‘Zero Water Day’ back in 2019, released a research paper on ‘Harnessing technology for mitigating water woes in Bengaluru’, revealing that technologies could lengthen the lives of water assets, reduce water leaks, and lower water expenditure and loss.

Swapnil Shrivastava, co-founder of Uravu Labs — which makes high-quality drinking water through Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG), also called ‘air water harvesting’, using renewable energy sources — said what is lacking in most cities is good water infrastructure, which needs an immediate overhaul from ancient systems. He explained that if wastewater can be used optimally, it would take at least 50-60% burden off freshwater.

He said today the technology for AWG is in a nascent stage, and it’s the only company in Asia that has scaled the production to 3,000 litres of water every day from air. “At a city level, we need millions of litres per day, but this is one of the potential solutions and will take time to scale, in which there would be no transportation, and water could be made on-site,” he said.