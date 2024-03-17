Time to make water ‘smart’ to address woes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: From our watches, spectacles, phones, TVs, to our homes getting smarter, it’s time our water got smarter, too. Studies show digitizing water data is the only way forward — using Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence — to provide lasting solutions by being instrumental in smart water management. These methods can generate low-cost, real-time data shared across departments to help better policy-making and integrate efforts for better water management.
Water management can be achieved at the block level by installing smart meters to measure demand and supply. Right sensors in pipelines will help consumers and authorities identify locations where water leaks occur. Machine learning can help predict water needs and better understand consumption patterns, preempt dangers during summer, and suggest innovative solutions. There is no doubt there is data available on water, but the challenge is to turn raw data into insight.
Two researchers from the Institute of Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), anticipating the ‘Zero Water Day’ back in 2019, released a research paper on ‘Harnessing technology for mitigating water woes in Bengaluru’, revealing that technologies could lengthen the lives of water assets, reduce water leaks, and lower water expenditure and loss.
Swapnil Shrivastava, co-founder of Uravu Labs — which makes high-quality drinking water through Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG), also called ‘air water harvesting’, using renewable energy sources — said what is lacking in most cities is good water infrastructure, which needs an immediate overhaul from ancient systems. He explained that if wastewater can be used optimally, it would take at least 50-60% burden off freshwater.
He said today the technology for AWG is in a nascent stage, and it’s the only company in Asia that has scaled the production to 3,000 litres of water every day from air. “At a city level, we need millions of litres per day, but this is one of the potential solutions and will take time to scale, in which there would be no transportation, and water could be made on-site,” he said.
The city generates 16 tmcft of treated water, which is another potential solution. According to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), water demand per person in the city is estimated at 150 to 200 lpcd (litres per capita per day) and is constantly growing.
Inayathulla M, Professor in Civil Engineering and Director, Water Institute, University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bangalore University, said decentralization of water management technology is the need of the hour. “The current situation in the city can be taken as a warning for years to come, and these indicators need the right stimulation to be solved,” he said.
The focus needs to shift from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to clearing stormwater drainage before it meets the water sources. Banking on treated wastewater to save fresh potable water is the next best option, he added.
Wastewater can be used by adopting two simple methods: Reclaiming wastewater and using greywater. Reclaimed wastewater is that which is discharged from buildings and industries which can be treated at wastewater treatment facilities and then reused in applications such as irrigation and industrial processes. Greywater ( used water from sinks, showers, baths, washing machines or dishwashers) can be treated and used in a decentralized manner in residential and commercial areas. Greywater can be diverted and given basic treatment to be reused to flush toilets and urinals, irrigate landscapes, and supply to ornamental ponds.
Award for rainwater harvesting
In a bid to encourage apartment complexes, factories, commercial complexes and shops to install rainwater harvesting systems on site, the BWSSB has instituted a ‘Green Star’ award. BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar mentioned this at a meeting organised by Bengaluru Apartment Federation. He also said that so far, 1,700 private water tankers have registered with BWSSB. A prescribed sticker will be affixed on these tankers. A special number will be given, on which the rate list and telephone number for complaints will be mentioned. On treated water from apartment complexes being supplied to others, he said, a circular will be officially issued from April 1.