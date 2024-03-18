Karnataka

Karnataka election team removes over 87,000 illegal political displays following MCC enforcement

A team of 5130 officials worked on the drive.
BBMP staffers remove political banners in Bengaluru following the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections which came into force from Sunday.
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within 24 hours of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday said the staff on election duty removed a total of 87,212  wall writings, posters, banners and other items from government properties in Karnataka.

 A team of 5130 officials worked on the drive.

A maximum of posters have been removed from Davengere (6405).  Though the number of items was the highest in Tumakuru (10,922), only 4664 defaced properties were cleared.

As per the list, 6180 unauthorised posters, banners and other promotional materials were removed in Gadag, followed by 5487 in Kalaburgi, 5714 in Mysuru, 5711 in Haveri, 4936 in Bengaluru rural, 4328 in  Bagalkot. The lowest was in Bengaluru North- 77, followed by Bengaluru South- 132 and Bengaluru Central- 420 

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena held a meeting of political party representatives to brief them on the MCC.

Karnataka election team
illegal political displays
MCC enforcement

