Karnataka election team removes over 87,000 illegal political displays following MCC enforcement

A maximum of posters have been removed from Davengere (6405). Though the number of items was the highest in Tumakuru (10,922), only 4664 defaced properties were cleared.

As per the list, 6180 unauthorised posters, banners and other promotional materials were removed in Gadag, followed by 5487 in Kalaburgi, 5714 in Mysuru, 5711 in Haveri, 4936 in Bengaluru rural, 4328 in Bagalkot. The lowest was in Bengaluru North- 77, followed by Bengaluru South- 132 and Bengaluru Central- 420

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena held a meeting of political party representatives to brief them on the MCC.