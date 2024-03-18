Karnataka: Joshi steps in to pacify ‘sulking’ Eshwarappa

HUBBALLI: A day after senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announced that he will contest as an independent, several party leaders are now trying to pacify him.

In Hubballi, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that efforts are under way to ensure that Eshwarappa stops rebelling against his own party. Joshi said there is still a long time for the elections, and the party cadre will be able to convince the tall leader.

“Eshwarappa is a senior party leader. There is still time for the elections in Shivamogga, which will be held on April 26. We still have 60 days and we are confident that the rebellion will stop,” he said. Joshi said that preparations for campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls are under way, and soon a meeting of party workers will be convened.

“We have enough time to coordinate with the party workers and we can campaign systematically. Leaders and party workers will coordinate with each other in all the constituencies,” Joshi said.