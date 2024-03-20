Karnataka's mega Lok Adalat resolves 29 lakh cases in a day

BENGALURU: The National Mega Lok Adalat held across the state on March 16 recorded settling of a whopping 29 lakh cases amicably in a single day. This includes 2.52 lakh cases pending before various courts and 26.48 lakh pre-litigation cases.

Briefing to media about the Lok Adalat, HC judge Justice K Somashekar and executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority said that the total amount of Rs 2,541 crore was paid as a settlement in the Lok Adalat.

According to the official data, a total of 771 matrimonial cases were settled and 281 couples were reunited.

Narrating the success stories of Lok Adalat, Justice Somashekar said that 200 employees of Tata Marcopolo Company, Dharwad were taken back to service after the dispute settled. The case was pending before the Industrial Tribunal in Dharwad.