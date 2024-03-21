Bengaluru Rural segment to witness a potboiler

BENGALURU: The contest in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is turning out to be a political potboiler and may even force Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tacitly enter the scene to ensure a level for political novice Dr CN Manjunath, who is the BJP candidate.

Dr Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of JDS patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda, will face Congress’ incumbent MP DK Suresh in Bengaluru Rural, a constituency that is a mix of urban and rural areas.

According to an informed source, it was Shah who suggested the name of Dr Manjunath be fielded from the constituency. “Shah proposed Dr Manjunath’s name as he can woo the 17-lakh urban electorate in the constituency. The JDS, the BJP’s alliance partner, can woo the remaining 10-lakh rural voters,” a JDS leader said.

Dr Manjunath had met Shah along with state JDS chief and former CM HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi recently, and they discussed the constituency in detail, added sources.

Shah is also likely to target the sitting MP DK Suresh as he is the younger brother of DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Suresh had recently sparked a controversy by allegedly saying that southern states might demand a separate nation if the Centre continued with its stepmotherly treatment to the state in terms of tax share.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest between Suresh and Kumaraswamy began with the announcement of the polls, with the latter saying the former was distributing sarees and cookers among voters. Kumaraswamy had even sought the transfer of Ramanagara DC and SP for a free and fair election.

Suresh, rubbishing the charges, clarified that he has nothing to do with the sarees seized. “We (Congress) have made HD Deve Gowda the nation’s PM and his son HD Kumaraswamy the CM. If Congress had not made him PM, this country would not remember him, and he would be like any other CMs of the state,” taunted Suresh.

Kumaraswamy, who is in Chennai for heart surgery, stated that he will campaign aggressively after getting discharged from the hospital. “I pray to God that he gets well soon. In politics, the stronger the opponent is, the better we can work,” Suresh added.

He criticised Gowda for allegedly saying that he would quit the country if Modi won again in 2019, and suggested the media highlight this. “I am asking the people of my constituency for the coolie (wages) for the work I have done,” Suresh added.