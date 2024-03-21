BJP may announce 2nd list for remaining 5 LS seats in Karnataka on March 22

BENGALURU: The BJP is likely to announce its second list for Karnataka on Friday, said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Yediyurappa said he, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, discussed candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha constituencies. “We are going to announce the names on Friday, after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Yediyurappa said he is confident of the BJP winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with the help of its alliance partner JDS. He said the JDS, headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, and the BJP will work together to reach the number. When asked about the displeasure expressed by certain JDS leaders over the alliance, Yediyurappa said Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy are in touch with the BJP, and everything is fine.

“We are trying to give tickets to those seats, from where they had desired to contest. He said they are going to reveal details about the final seat-sharing and the candidates’ list soon,” he said. When asked about former DCM KS Eshwarappa’s statement that BJP state president BY Vijayendra will step down from his post, after the Lok Sabha poll results, and after Eshwarappa wins from Shivamogga, Yediyurappa refused to comment. “I can say that after Vijayendra took charge, it has helped our party” he added.