Karnataka: Veena’s supporters protest over reports of ticket denial

BAGALKOT: The reports of the Congress central leadership possibly giving ticket to Samyukta Patil, daughter of minister Shivanand Patil, has angered supporters of former ZP president Veena Kashappanavar, and they protested outside the Congress office here on Wednesday.

The supporters, who called Samyukta as an ‘outsider’ since she hails from Vijayapura, demanded that the party high command give the ticket to a local. The protesters were angry with the reported decision and gathered outside the party office in large numbers, shouting slogans against the party leaders and even burnt tyres to vent their ire.

According to them, Veena, who is wife of Congress MLA of Hungund Vijayanand Kashappanavar, has been actively working for the party even after losing in the last LS polls against BJP’s PC Gaddigoudar. She has been touring the district and meeting people and has remained in touch with voters.

Having worked for the party for long, she deserves the ticket, the protesters said. They did not want Samyukta to be given ticket to contest from the district, as she had not worked for the party locally, and was being parachuted for the LS polls. The protesters also tried to picket the Congress office, which was prevented by the police.