'Jago Hindustani' musical event in Karnataka's Raichur on March 23

KALABURAGI: For the first time, citizens of Raichur will be witnessing a patriotic musical event ‘Jago Hindustani’ on Saturday at the auditorium of University of Agriculture Sciences Raichur from 5 pm.

A team of renowned artists ‘Swarninad’ from Kolhapur will be performing the cultural event which will certainly mesmerize the audience. ‘Swarninad’ has been staging programmes and entertaining people through music since 1997. It started with Marathi programmes and continued with old Hindi melodies.

In 1997, when India was celebrating the 50th year of Independence, producer Sunil Sutar and director Professor Suresh Shukla of ‘Swarninad’ designed and brought on stage ‘Jago Hindustani’. The programme is based on the theme of Indian culture, freedom movement and present social conditions. The old and new Hindi film songs will be performed on stage with dramatic narration on the background of cultural backdrop with the light effect for about two and half hours.

‘Swarninad’ has performed ‘Jago Hindustani’ in almost all the major cities in India, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The team has also performed at Wagah Border in Punjab. The team has so far performed more than 2,000 stage programmes.