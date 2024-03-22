Karnataka HC directs state to appoint eligible director of prosecution

BENGALURU: Ordering to remove HK Jagadish as in-charge Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to appoint an eligible and qualified candidate to the post with the concurrence of the chief justice, within eight weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order while allowing the petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa seeking directions to remove Jagadish by issuing a writ of quo warranto, as he is an official in the Law Secretariat of the government and does not possess the prescribed qualification to hold the post in question.

Deprecating the conduct of the government for continuing Jagadish, who was given the additional charge only for six months from August 2019, in the in-charge post with a slew of extensions without any justification, the court said it is not understandable to say the least.

The very object of creating a separate directorate for the prosecution of criminal cases is to ensure a fair measure of autonomy and to enhance the efficacy level of the office. “The public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors are subordinate and their performance is supervised by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) which cannot be conventionally treated as an ordinary department of the government,” the court observed.

The additional government advocate contended that there were service disputes amongst the candidates inter se in the feeder cadre and therefore, the in-charge arrangement was made.

The court said no such arrangement is permissible and the feeder cadre is of Deputy Directors of Public Prosecution and therefore, only from amongst them, one can be placed by way of in-charge arrangement, and none else, as per the rules.