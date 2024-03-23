AAP leaders in Karnataka protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by ED

BENGALURU: As part of its nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Karnataka staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru alleged that the Union Government is misusing agencies like the ED and I-T to target Opposition leaders, and stated, “... what else can be expected from those who say they will change the Constitution?

“The AAP leader said neither their leader Kejriwal, nor anyone of them are afraid of being arrested, and they are ready to go to jail. He expressed concerns that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in a free and transparent manner. AAP national joint secretary Prithvi Reddy claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’s popularity and that is the reason he was arrested by ED.