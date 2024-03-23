Karnataka

AAP leaders in Karnataka protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by ED

AAP national joint secretary Prithvi Reddy claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’s popularity and that is the reason he was arrested by ED.
AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru, national joint secretary Prithvi Reddy, and other party leaders protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Karnataka staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru alleged that the Union Government is misusing agencies like the ED and I-T to target Opposition leaders, and stated, “... what else can be expected from those who say they will change the Constitution?

“The AAP leader said neither their leader Kejriwal, nor anyone of them are afraid of being arrested, and they are ready to go to jail. He expressed concerns that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in a free and transparent manner. AAP national joint secretary Prithvi Reddy claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’s popularity and that is the reason he was arrested by ED.



He also alleged that organisations like ED, I-T, and CBI are being misused by the BJP for its own selfish interests. State organising secretary Mohan Dasari alleged that Kejriwal was arrested on the insistence of the PM. He lashed out at the BJP, saying that the voters are waiting to throw the party out of power.

