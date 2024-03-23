JDS MLC from Karnataka's Mandya joins Congress

BENGALURU: Four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda and former MLC Appaji Gowda, both from the JDS, from Mandya, joined the Congress here on Friday.

The two vokkaliga leaders said they will work for the victory of Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda AKA Star Chandru.

“I became MLC first on a Congress ticket, second time as an independent. But other than merely giving me the JDS’ ticket on the last two occasions, former PM HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy did not help me win the polls,” alleged Marithibbe Gowda.

“There is no value for the democratic system, nor for the views of workers and leaders. Gowda and Kumaraswamy have used the Cauvery issue emotionally. The JDS only did politics in the name of farmers, but contributed nothing for Mandya,” he claimed.

It may be noted that former CM and JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy is likely to be the BJP-JDS alliance candidate for Mandya.

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers led by Asha Suresh from Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat also joined the Grand Old Party. “They were fed up with the sitting BJP MLA Muniratna, because of his highhandedness and will work for Congress candidate DK Suresh,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.