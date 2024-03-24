Masterminds in dacoity cases nabbed by Kodagu police

MADIKERI: Accused father and son duo from Kerala have been nabbed along with several others in a dacoity case reported at Gonikoppal. Over 15 luxury cars and bikes have also been seized in the incident. Police are on the lookout for more accused in the case.
Abdul Rehman and his son Tajuddin, natives of Malappuram district in Kerala, have been identified as the masterminds in the dacoity case reported in December at Devarapura in Gonikoppal. As police sources confirmed, the two accused are master minds that planned several heists on highways and have been a part of several dacoity cases reported across the state. The two accused own a bungalow at Kerala and several luxury cars. As sources confirmed, the two accused managed the heist by giving directions to a team of dacoits over the phone.
On December 8, a group had assaulted another Kerala resident Samjad, who was travelling towards Kerala via Kodagu. Victim Samjad had exchanged gold jewels for money even as he was robbed of Rs 60,000 from the accused gang. A special team was formed under the guidance of SP K Ramarajan and alongside nearly 16 accused, the masterminds in the case Abdul and Tajjudin have been nabbed even as further investigations are ongoing.
“Three special teams were formed to nab the accused in the dacoity case reported at Devarapura in Gonikoppal. 15 luxury vehicles and cash have been seized from Abdul and Tajuddin. The nexus has been functioning for many years and has been a part of several dacoity cases reported across the state. The police team that traced the master minds will be rewarded. We are on the lookout for more accused in the case,” confirmed SP K Ramarajan.