Masterminds in dacoity cases nabbed by Kodagu police

MADIKERI: Accused father and son duo from Kerala have been nabbed along with several others in a dacoity case reported at Gonikoppal. Over 15 luxury cars and bikes have also been seized in the incident. Police are on the lookout for more accused in the case.

Abdul Rehman and his son Tajuddin, natives of Malappuram district in Kerala, have been identified as the masterminds in the dacoity case reported in December at Devarapura in Gonikoppal. As police sources confirmed, the two accused are master minds that planned several heists on highways and have been a part of several dacoity cases reported across the state. The two accused own a bungalow at Kerala and several luxury cars. As sources confirmed, the two accused managed the heist by giving directions to a team of dacoits over the phone.