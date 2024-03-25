8,69,968 students to appear for SSLC exam in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In all, 8,69,968 students will appear for the annual SSLC examination to be held in 2,750 centres across the state from Monday. Of them, 4,28,058 are girls.

According to a press release from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 8,10,368 are regular students, 18,225 private, 41,375 repeaters and 5,424 differently-abled students. The examination will be held from 10:15am to 1:30pm till April 6.

The students can write the examination in Kannada, English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, and Sanskrit languages.

All examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance to prevent malpractice. The board has banned students and staff on exam duty from taking mobile phones to the examination centres.

Prohibitory orders will be in force around the centres. Police personnel will be deployed in all centres. BMTC and KSRTC will provide free rides for SSLC students.

Principals of the district institutes of education and training (DIET) have been appointed as district superintendent officers. DIET lecturers have been appointed as vigilance officers. Other officers of the Education Department will work as positional vigilance officers.