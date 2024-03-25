Karnataka BJP lodges plaint against CM Siddaramaiah over Rs 50-cr barb

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP on Sunday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleging that the saffron party is trying to lure Congress MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each. They claimed that the CM made the accusation without any proof, just to defame the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Siddaramaiah had stated that the BJP was continuing its ‘Operation Kamala’ by offering Rs 50 crore to each Congress MLA to defect to the party. His statement is a violation of the model code of conduct, the party said in its complaint to the CEO. “It is condemnable and we demand that the CM provide proof of the allegations,” it said.

MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar along with other BJP leaders submitted the complaint. “Such irresponsible statements from the CM will likely mar the reputation of our party. He has to apologise and take his words back,” they said, urging the Election Commission to take action.

The BJP also complained against Jayaprakash Hegde, Congress candidate from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, for his statement against BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary. During campaigning recently, Hegde said Kota can neither speak English nor Hindi, so, he cannot speak in Parliament. In the complaint, the party said this is also a violation of the model code of conduct.