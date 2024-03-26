Karnataka: Top BJP leaders busy pacifying unhappy party netas

BENGALURU: Even as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast, senior leaders in BJP, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, are busy pacifying unhappy leaders within the party.

Yediyurappa, who already met such disgruntled senior leaders earlier last week, is continuing to meet more such leaders. On Monday, Yediyurappa, who was at his residence in Bengaluru, tried to negotiate and convince leaders from Davanagere, including Harihar MLA BP Harish and former MLA Jagaluru Ramachandrappa.

Local BJP leaders are unhappy that the sitting MP’s wife Gayathri Siddeshwara has been picked for the constituency. Former MLAs MP Renukacharya and SA Ravindranath were, however, absent at the meeting. Yediyurappa is expected to visit Davanagere soon to meet these leaders and convince them.

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and his supporters met former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who tried to pacify them. Bommai, who is a candidate from Haveri, later told reporters that the MP’s followers told him about the injustice meted out to their leader. “Their feelings will be brought to the notice of party bosses,” he said. He tried to convince them and appealed to them to work for the party, Bommai added.

Ever since the party announced Union Minister for State Bhagawanth Khuba as the candidate from Bidar, there has been discontent among BJP leaders, including former minister Prabhu Chavan. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who was in Bidar, met party leaders and convinced them to work unitedly.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra, who played a major role in the 2019 bypoll at KR Pete, will visit Mandya on Tuesday and meet BJP workers and urge them to extend their support to the JDS candidate. A BJP senior leader, requesting anonymity, said, “We are aware of leaders expressing their displeasure over the distribution of tickets. Our leaders are meeting them in person and trying to convince them. We wanted to make it clear before we start the actual campaigning.”