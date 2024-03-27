BJP holds core committee meeting to ensure victory for Yaduveer in Mysuru-Kodagu LS polls

MYSURU: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP has planned a crucial core committee meeting with leaders from the JDS, including BJP state president BY Vijayendra and others.

The meeting aims to discuss various strategies to ensure the victory of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the polls for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.

The decision comes days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, along with top leaders, held a core committee meeting to strategise for their candidate, M Lakshman, in the same constituency.

Addressing a press meet, city BJP president and former MLA Nagendra emphasised the significance of the upcoming meeting in devising election strategies.

“The agenda includes a visit to Chamundi Hills, followed by a tour of Madikeri, culminating in an evening meeting at a hotel in the city. This meeting will be led by BJP Lok Sabha candidate Yaduveer and attended by BJP and JDS leaders, including JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy,” he said.

Highlighting the collaboration between JDS and BJP in the elections, Nagendra described it as a partnership that enhances their political strength, likening the meeting to a core committee session. He mentioned that the state presidents of both parties would provide guidance for navigating the Lok Sabha elections successfully.

He also addressed the recent departure of BJP leader and former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman HV Rajeev from the party, stating that it would not impact the party’s prospects.

Nagendra dismissed concerns about individual defections, stating, “I don’t care if one or two or three people go.”

He expressed confidence that the party would attract thousands of new supporters and downplayed the impact of defections, terming them a natural occurrence during elections.

Nagendra also criticised the Congress’s ticket allocation to Lakshman from the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, questioning why it took 41 years for the Vokkaliga community to receive a ticket.

He accused the Congress of being anti-Vokkaliga and highlighted discontent within the community over the delayed opportunity for representation.