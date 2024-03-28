500 allottees of KG Layout sites in Bengaluru to benefit from payment extension by govt

BENGALURU: With the State government recently extending a three-month period for those unable to complete the full payment for the sites allotted to them in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) expects nearly 500 allottees to come forward and complete the payment process.

BDA had allotted a total of 10,000 sites in NPKL in 2016 and 2018. However, after paying the mandatory initial deposit of 12.5% and a few subsequent payments, a good chunk of them were unable to complete payment due to financial issues.

“The balance sum needs to be paid along with an interest of 12% to the BDA. If that is done, we can hand over the lease-cum-sale deed in the name of the allottees,” said a senior official. “We started getting inquiries from the allottees about the payment after the government announced it. In all probablity, public will rush at the end of the extension period to pay the balance sum.”

BDA was looking at mobilising Rs 60 crore-Rs 70 crore through the pending payment and interest, he added.

The official said there was another category of allottees who had made the full payment much beyond the deadline but are yet to he handed over the Sale Deed. “They are yet to pay the interest for the delayed period. They can also make the payment in the three-month period,” he added. A total of 1,200 out of the 10,000 allottees have already returned the site allotted expressing their inability to make the payment for the same, another official said. “They have also collected the initial deposit made by them,” he said. Those sites will be allotted as alternative sites to Arkavathy Layout allottees who want them and for other categories.

Stuck financially

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped BDA is now facing financial stagnation as it cannot notify the allotment process for its new projects or the new flats which have been completed due to the model code of conduct in place. “Our first major villa project at Hunnigere, the 2BHK and 3BHK flats at the new phases at Komaghatta, Konadasapura and Kanminike are all ready but cannot be notified through advertisements. Out of roughly 2,000 flats we have now, around 1,400 are those which were unsold but 600 are new flats,” another official said. Nearly Rs 1,000 crore of revenue has been stuck now, he added.