Karnataka: Revolt in Raichur BJP over denial of ticket to leader

RAICHUR: The dissatisfaction over the selection of BJP candidate from Raichur Lok Sabha constituency came out in the open on Wednesday with BJP leader BV Naik holding a meeting with his supporters where two of them came after dousing themselves with diesel. However, Naik’s associates managed to take them out of the meeting hall and pacified them.

The BJP high command had denied ticket to Naik following which his supporters started targeting the party candidate, shouting slogans such as ‘Go back Amareshwar Naik.’

Naik organised a meeting of his well-wishers in a private hotel in Raichur on Wednesday. Some other followers of Naik came to the meeting carrying a banner in which they thanked the BJP high command for tracing Raichur MP Raja Amareshwar Naik who went missing after getting elected in the Lok Sabha elections five years back.

The followers of Naik shouted slogans like ‘Go Back Amareshwar Naik’. Former MLA Basavanagowda Byagwat, leaders of BJP Sharanabasav Patil Jolada Hedagi, Jambanna Nilogal, Timmareddy Bogavati, Anita Mantri and others demanded that the BJP High Command change its decision of fielding Raja Amareshwara Naik and to give ticket to Naik. They pressurized Naik to contest as an independent candidate if the BJP did not change its decision.

Naik said, “Let us give two days’ time to the BJP High Command to change the candidate. If they do not respond to our demand, I will convene another meeting of my followers at Devadurga and will discuss the future course of action.”