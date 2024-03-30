BJP jittery over Congress resurgence, guarantee schemes, claims Prof Gowda

Congress candidate from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, Rajeev Gowda, in an interview with Mohammed Yacoob, was confident of pulling off a victory. He feels his rival BJP candidate, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, will see a backlash from voters for her recent anti-Tamil and anti-Muslim remarks.

Congress won only three assembly seats out of eight in Bengaluru North segment. What’s your strategy in this background?

We have a tremendous resurgence across constituencies. In KR Puram, our candidate was very active and we got a very good vote share, and are certain to get a good lead this time. In Dasarahalli seat, the JDS ex-MLA who secured second place in the 2023 election, has joined the Congress. Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekhar will be very supportive while in Mahalakshmi Layout and Malleswaram assembly seats too, we are becoming strong. BJP candidates seek votes in somebody else’s name. BJP itself realised its candidate was MP for 10 years and changed him.

What gives you the confidence to say Congress will win Bengaluru North this time?

First is our five guarantees. The other is poor performance of the BJP. Bad economy, price rise, farmers’ issues, unemployment, disempowering women etc will also matter. There have been foreign policy failures like Ladakh. The PM hesitates to mention which country has taken over a portion of Ladakh, and has forgotten that Manipur is part of India. BJP has been hostile to Karnataka, and has cheated us. The Centre failed to give our dues that were mandated by the Finance Commission. They have not released drought relief funds. In Karnataka, voters have become aware that voting for the BJP is equal to voting against the interest of the state. People have a lot of anger. This apart, the family of the candidate will play a major role. My father MV Venkatappa was a Speaker and my mother Subadhra Venkatappa was a social worker, my uncle BD Parthasarathy has also done work for the Vokkaliga community.

North Bengaluru has nearly 30 lakh voters, the highest number. What is the winning margin you are looking at?

Victory is victory, whether the margin is one vote or more. My uncle MV Krishnappa had won the Hoskote Lok Sabha seat with a 2-lakh margin. I will be happy to match his record.