BJP jittery over Congress resurgence, guarantee schemes, claims Prof Gowda

Congress candidate from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, Rajeev Gowda, in an interview with Mohammed Yacoob, was confident of pulling off a victory. He feels his rival BJP candidate, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, will see a backlash from voters for her recent anti-Tamil and anti-Muslim remarks.
Congress won only three assembly seats out of eight in Bengaluru North segment. What’s your strategy in this background?
We have a tremendous resurgence across constituencies. In KR Puram, our candidate was very active and we got a very good vote share, and are certain to get a good lead this time. In Dasarahalli seat, the JDS ex-MLA who secured second place in the 2023 election, has joined the Congress. Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekhar will be very supportive while in Mahalakshmi Layout and Malleswaram assembly seats too, we are becoming strong. BJP candidates seek votes in somebody else’s name. BJP itself realised its candidate was MP for 10 years and changed him.
What gives you the confidence to say Congress will win Bengaluru North this time?
First is our five guarantees. The other is poor performance of the BJP. Bad economy, price rise, farmers’ issues, unemployment, disempowering women etc will also matter. There have been foreign policy failures like Ladakh. The PM hesitates to mention which country has taken over a portion of Ladakh, and has forgotten that Manipur is part of India. BJP has been hostile to Karnataka, and has cheated us. The Centre failed to give our dues that were mandated by the Finance Commission. They have not released drought relief funds. In Karnataka, voters have become aware that voting for the BJP is equal to voting against the interest of the state. People have a lot of anger. This apart, the family of the candidate will play a major role. My father MV Venkatappa was a Speaker and my mother Subadhra Venkatappa was a social worker, my uncle BD Parthasarathy has also done work for the Vokkaliga community.
North Bengaluru has nearly 30 lakh voters, the highest number. What is the winning margin you are looking at?
Victory is victory, whether the margin is one vote or more. My uncle MV Krishnappa had won the Hoskote Lok Sabha seat with a 2-lakh margin. I will be happy to match his record.
Why should people vote for you?
I was in the Rajya Sabha for six years. People will be electing a candidate who is educated and qualified and who understands political issues and complexities. Even the PM has respected my views. I was a professor at IIM-B, served on the RBI Central Board, have mentored startups and NGOs. I also have a track record of serving the city by bringing in Metro feeder buses and working on climate action. I have the ability and vision to serve the people with commitment.
What are your plans for Bengaluru North if elected?
The priority would be water and traffic. People are concerned about infrastructure. When we speak about water, we have to rejuvenate lakes. We have to put in additional lanes on Hebbal flyover and also in front of Cauvery theatre. We are going to see the transformation. I have been a long-time advocate of the suburban rail. These are the solutions for North Bengaluru. It is growing and has many new areas and requires a cultural centre and sports centre. I will also consult people and seek their suggestions.
Your opponent is Shobha Karandlaje, who is now Union Minister of State. Don’t you think she has an edge over you?
I will just give some performance-related points. If you ask the people of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru whether my opponent was a formidable MP in terms of development, they may tell you the truth. Even her own party workers started ‘go-back’ campaigns against her. When it comes to the interest of Karnataka, Karandlaje or her colleagues did not pick up issues and fight for the rights of the state. Attempts to target Tamilians or create a communal disturbance is not the way to go forward. We are trying to elect a parliamentarian, we are not trying to elect someone who will divide us or set fire to our homes by creating divisions between communities. We are going to defeat her and make sure negative and communal politics ends in the country, starting from Bengaluru North.
Yours is the largest Lok Sabha segment. Which segment is crucial for you?
Every vote is important, especially of first-time voters. Youngsters need to know that we are fighting to save our Constitution and democracy. We are seeing the BJP destroy independent institutions, be it the Supreme Court, ED or Income Tax department, which are being misused to target the opposition. The BJP has got the bank account of the opposition party frozen. The Delhi CM has been arrested and jailed when there is no money trail.
Either we win this election for the I.N.D.I.A bloc or we are going to face a future where our freedom will be diminished.
Your picture with BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda is going viral, what is your response?
We were invited to a house warming function and we met there. We have been colleagues in Parliament earlier. I sought his blessings and he said it is always there for me. There is no need to read more into it.